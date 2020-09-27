Contrasting eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and CFN Enterprises (NASDAQ:CNFN)

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get eBay alerts:

eBay has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CFN Enterprises has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for eBay and CFN Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eBay 0 17 11 0 2.39 CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

eBay currently has a consensus price target of $58.69, suggesting a potential upside of 11.84%. Given eBay’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe eBay is more favorable than CFN Enterprises.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares eBay and CFN Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eBay $10.80 billion 3.40 $1.79 billion $2.32 22.62 CFN Enterprises $870,000.00 4.46 $8.37 million N/A N/A

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than CFN Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares eBay and CFN Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eBay 46.91% 77.65% 11.43% CFN Enterprises -597.00% -2,402.45% -417.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of eBay shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of eBay shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of CFN Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

eBay beats CFN Enterprises on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets. Its Classifieds platforms include a collection of brands, such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others, which offer online classifieds to enable people find whatever they are looking for in their local communities. The company's platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. eBay Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

CFN Enterprises Company Profile

CFN Enterprises Inc., a digital media and e-commerce company, owns and operates CFN Media, the media network for the legal cannabis, CBD, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company provides sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns. It also operates various media platforms, such as CannabisFN.com, the CannabisFN iOS app, the CFN Media YouTube channel, the CFN Media podcast, and other venues. In addition, the company offers CFN Enterprises' services that are designed to help private companies prepare to go public and public companies grow their shareholder base through sponsored content and marketing outreach. CFN Enterprises Inc. distributes its content to various online platforms, which include CannabisFN.com website, press releases, financial news syndicates, search engines, YouTube, iTunes, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. The company was formerly known as Accelerize Inc. and changed its name to CFN Enterprises Inc. in October 2019. CFN Enterprises Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.