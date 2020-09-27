Contrasting Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) & China Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:CGYV)

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) and China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

13.6% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of China Energy Recovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ekso Bionics and China Energy Recovery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ekso Bionics $13.92 million 2.57 -$12.13 million ($3.45) -1.26 China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Energy Recovery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ekso Bionics.

Profitability

This table compares Ekso Bionics and China Energy Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ekso Bionics -156.16% -275.25% -62.20% China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Ekso Bionics has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Energy Recovery has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ekso Bionics and China Energy Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ekso Bionics 0 0 3 0 3.00 China Energy Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ekso Bionics currently has a consensus price target of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 123.25%. Given Ekso Bionics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than China Energy Recovery.

Summary

Ekso Bionics beats China Energy Recovery on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke. The company's Ekso device is primarily used in a hospital and rehabilitation setting. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation, Regents of the University of California, and Garrett Brown, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

About China Energy Recovery

China Energy Recovery, Inc. designs, manufactures, installs, and services waste heat recovery systems in China. The company's energy recovery systems capture industrial waste energy to produce electrical power, which enables industrial manufacturers to reduce their energy costs, shrink their emissions footprint, and generate saleable emissions credits. It serves petrochemical, paper manufacturing, refining/power generation, coke processing, cement, and steel industries. The company is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.