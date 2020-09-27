Contrasting FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) & ING Groep (OTCMKTS:ING)

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) and ING Groep (NYSE:ING) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and ING Groep’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH $6.68 million 2.18 $1.10 million N/A N/A ING Groep $20.51 billion 1.31 $4.37 billion $1.38 5.01

ING Groep has higher revenue and earnings than FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and ING Groep, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A ING Groep 0 4 7 1 2.75

ING Groep has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.30%. Given ING Groep’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ING Groep is more favorable than FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH.

Risk and Volatility

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ING Groep has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.7% of ING Groep shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and ING Groep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH 13.32% 4.62% 0.54% ING Groep 17.53% 5.97% 0.34%

Summary

ING Groep beats FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH Company Profile

Friendly Hills Bank, a community bank, provides financial services and banking products. The company offers deposit products, such as business checking and savings accounts; checking plans, including personal, interest, and e checking plans; savings plans comprising personal savings, personal high yield money market accounts, health savings accounts, and fixed term time certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides business loan products consisting of working capital and professional lines of credit, commercial real estate financing loans, construction financing loans, business expansion loans, small business administration loans, and letters of credit, as well as machinery, commercial vehicle, and equipment financing services; and consumer loans that include home equity lines of credit, home equity loans, automobile loans, and personal loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services; business professional services; automated clearing house, business online banking, courier, check images and checking account statements, merchant credit card, and remote deposit capture services; sweep accounts; and wire transfers. Further, it provides personal online banking services; and other services, such as overdraft protection, automated teller machines, credit and debit cards, and direct deposits. The company serves small and middle-market businesses, and individuals located primarily in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas of California. It operates two full-service branches in Whittier and Santa Fe Springs, California. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, California.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans. It also provides mortgage, payment, savings, investment, and secured and unsecured lending products and services. In addition, the company offers specialized lending, corporate finance, and debt and equity markets solutions, as well as working capital, cash management, and trade and treasury services; and financial market, trade finance, overdraft, and foreign exchange transaction services. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, and rest of Europe. ING Groep N.V. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

