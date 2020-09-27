Contrasting Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) and Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC)

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) and Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Front Yard Residential alerts:

72.4% of Front Yard Residential shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Front Yard Residential shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Front Yard Residential and Altisource Asset Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Front Yard Residential 0 0 3 0 3.00 Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Front Yard Residential presently has a consensus price target of $11.83, indicating a potential upside of 36.80%. Given Front Yard Residential’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Front Yard Residential is more favorable than Altisource Asset Management.

Risk & Volatility

Front Yard Residential has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altisource Asset Management has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Front Yard Residential and Altisource Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Front Yard Residential -36.78% -22.56% -3.80% Altisource Asset Management -103.00% N/A -33.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Front Yard Residential and Altisource Asset Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Front Yard Residential $207.01 million 2.45 -$105.39 million $0.17 50.88 Altisource Asset Management $15.76 million 2.17 -$2.61 million N/A N/A

Altisource Asset Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Front Yard Residential.

Summary

Front Yard Residential beats Altisource Asset Management on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices. Our mission is to provide our tenants with houses they are proud to call home.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families. It also provides management services to NewSource Reinsurance Company Ltd. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Front Yard Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Front Yard Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.