Contrasting Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) & Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU)

Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) and Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alexco Resource and Harmony Gold Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexco Resource $22.01 million 16.04 -$6.72 million ($0.06) -43.00 Harmony Gold Mining $1.87 billion 1.48 -$183.79 million $0.14 36.57

Alexco Resource has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harmony Gold Mining. Alexco Resource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harmony Gold Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.1% of Alexco Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alexco Resource and Harmony Gold Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexco Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A Harmony Gold Mining 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Alexco Resource and Harmony Gold Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexco Resource -57.50% -9.47% -8.39% Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Alexco Resource has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining beats Alexco Resource on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi-Golpu, a gold-copper project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke, a gold-copper project in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is based in Randfontein, South Africa.

