Contrasting Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) & Casper Sleep (NASDAQ:CSPR)

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) and Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.8% of Kimball International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of Casper Sleep shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Kimball International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kimball International and Casper Sleep’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimball International $727.86 million 0.53 $41.05 million N/A N/A Casper Sleep $439.26 million 0.61 -$93.04 million ($8.86) -0.75

Kimball International has higher revenue and earnings than Casper Sleep.

Profitability

This table compares Kimball International and Casper Sleep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimball International 5.64% 20.36% 12.49% Casper Sleep N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Kimball International and Casper Sleep, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimball International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Casper Sleep 0 3 6 0 2.67

Casper Sleep has a consensus price target of $11.72, indicating a potential upside of 76.27%. Given Casper Sleep’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Casper Sleep is more favorable than Kimball International.

Summary

Kimball International beats Casper Sleep on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments. Its furniture solutions are used in collaborative and open work space areas, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas with a mix of wood, metal, laminate, paint, fabric, solid surface, and plastic options. In addition, the company offers patient/exam room and lounge seating, and casegoods for the healthcare market. It markets and sells its products through sales representatives, office furniture dealers, wholesalers, brokers, designers, purchasing companies, and catalog houses to end users. The company was formerly known as The Jasper Corporation and changed its name to Kimball International, Inc. in July 1974. Kimball International, Inc. was incorporated in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc. provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners. The company was formerly known as Providence Mattress Company and changed its name to Casper Sleep Inc. in January 2014. Casper Sleep Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

