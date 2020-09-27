Contrasting Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI) & Paypal (OTCMKTS:PYPL)

Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI) and Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Kingold Jewelry alerts:

Kingold Jewelry has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paypal has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kingold Jewelry and Paypal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingold Jewelry $2.48 billion 0.00 $49.55 million N/A N/A Paypal $17.77 billion 12.36 $2.46 billion $2.45 76.43

Paypal has higher revenue and earnings than Kingold Jewelry.

Profitability

This table compares Kingold Jewelry and Paypal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A Paypal 13.44% 16.17% 4.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Paypal shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Paypal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kingold Jewelry and Paypal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingold Jewelry 0 0 0 0 N/A Paypal 0 5 36 1 2.90

Paypal has a consensus price target of $197.61, suggesting a potential upside of 5.53%. Given Paypal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paypal is more favorable than Kingold Jewelry.

Summary

Paypal beats Kingold Jewelry on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingold Jewelry

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, gold bars, and pendants. It also invests in gold. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, and retailers under the Kingold brand. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. It also offers gateway services that enable merchants to accept payments online with credit or debit cards. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingold Jewelry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingold Jewelry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.