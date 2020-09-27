Contrasting Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) and Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) and Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and Envision Solar International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Laboratories 3.50% 8.55% 5.28% Envision Solar International -74.75% -66.50% -51.61%

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and Envision Solar International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Laboratories $837.55 million 5.06 $19.26 million $2.15 44.98 Envision Solar International $5.11 million 15.05 -$3.93 million ($0.88) -13.07

Silicon Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Envision Solar International. Envision Solar International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envision Solar International has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Envision Solar International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Envision Solar International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Silicon Laboratories and Envision Solar International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Laboratories 0 2 6 0 2.75 Envision Solar International 0 0 3 0 3.00

Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $119.71, suggesting a potential upside of 23.80%. Envision Solar International has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.70%. Given Envision Solar International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Envision Solar International is more favorable than Silicon Laboratories.

Summary

Silicon Laboratories beats Envision Solar International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors. It also provides infrastructure products, such as timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and analog TV demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and radio ICs. In addition, the company provides access products comprising ProSLIC subscriber line interface circuits for voice over IP; ISOmodem embedded modems; and Power over Ethernet power source equipment and powered device ICs. It primarily markets its products to Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer, and automotive markets through direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Envision Solar International Company Profile

Envision Solar International, Inc., together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. Envision Solar International, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.