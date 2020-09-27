Contrasting WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get WiMi Hologram Cloud alerts:

0.2% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Atlassian shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares WiMi Hologram Cloud and Atlassian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WiMi Hologram Cloud N/A N/A N/A Atlassian -21.72% 2.15% 0.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for WiMi Hologram Cloud and Atlassian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WiMi Hologram Cloud 0 1 0 0 2.00 Atlassian 0 3 15 0 2.83

Atlassian has a consensus price target of $185.06, indicating a potential upside of 2.08%. Given Atlassian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlassian is more favorable than WiMi Hologram Cloud.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WiMi Hologram Cloud and Atlassian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WiMi Hologram Cloud N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atlassian $1.61 billion 14.40 -$350.65 million ($0.13) -1,394.54

WiMi Hologram Cloud has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlassian.

Summary

Atlassian beats WiMi Hologram Cloud on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films. The company's holographic AR entertainment products consist primarily of payment middleware software, game distribution platform, and holographic mixed reality software. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams. Its products also comprise Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and Jira Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams. In addition, the company offers other tools, such as Atlassian Access, Bamboo, Crowd, Crucible, Fisheye, Sourcetree, and Statuspage. It has a strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.