ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

HEPA stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $8.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 0.83% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

