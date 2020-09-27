CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of CNVVY opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

