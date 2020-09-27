CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Peel Hunt cut shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

