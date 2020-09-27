Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CORE. Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

In other news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,136.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,728.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 278.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 39,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CORE stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.25. 335,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.34. Core-Mark has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core-Mark will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.