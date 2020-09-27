CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

CoreSite Realty has increased its dividend payment by 99.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. CoreSite Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 269.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CoreSite Realty to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.8%.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $117.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $130.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.44 and its 200-day moving average is $119.26.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.87 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 39.91%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.89.

In related news, Director Michael R. Koehler sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $1,120,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,058.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 230,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $29,588,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,717 shares of company stock worth $31,451,711 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.