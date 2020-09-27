Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.67.
NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.14, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.95. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $64.45.
In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $115,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 3,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $149,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,057,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,586,000 after purchasing an additional 232,901 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,480,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,514,000 after purchasing an additional 203,586 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,514,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,837,000 after purchasing an additional 276,121 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 880,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,934,000 after purchasing an additional 388,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cornerstone OnDemand
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
