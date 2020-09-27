Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.67.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.14, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.95. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $184.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $115,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 3,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $149,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,057,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,586,000 after purchasing an additional 232,901 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,480,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,514,000 after purchasing an additional 203,586 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,514,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,837,000 after purchasing an additional 276,121 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 880,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,934,000 after purchasing an additional 388,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

