Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to announce sales of $147.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.18 million to $152.78 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $159.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $593.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $586.39 million to $606.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $630.62 million, with estimates ranging from $616.74 million to $648.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million.

OFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.93.

In related news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $86,190.00. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.16 per share, for a total transaction of $221,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,209.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OFC traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $22.73. 576,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $30.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

