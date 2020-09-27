Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.93.

NYSE OFC opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.16 per share, with a total value of $221,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,209.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $86,190.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 146.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,631,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,791 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,831,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 471.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,302,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,379 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,689,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

