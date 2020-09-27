Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) Receives $17.18 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.18.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cosan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cosan to a “buy” rating and set a $20.30 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cosan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cosan by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,716,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 126,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cosan by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,918,000 after buying an additional 251,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cosan by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Cosan during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cosan by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares during the last quarter. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CZZ traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 673,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,373. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. Cosan has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

About Cosan

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

