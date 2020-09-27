Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cousins Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Cousins Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.63.

CUZ stock opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.90. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.76.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.55 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 24.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

