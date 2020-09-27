COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

COVTY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Main First Bank raised COVESTRO AG/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Commerzbank raised shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of COVTY opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. COVESTRO AG/S has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. COVESTRO AG/S had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that COVESTRO AG/S will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

