Cream Reaches One Day Volume of $18.00 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last week, Cream has traded 70.6% lower against the dollar. Cream has a total market cap of $9,140.59 and approximately $18.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00043654 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,787.40 or 1.00289202 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00636580 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.07 or 0.01283638 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005454 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008362 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00111102 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.