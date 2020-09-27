Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CCAP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

CCAP stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $388.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59. Crescent Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 90.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 470.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 126,491 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 334.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 58,851 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

