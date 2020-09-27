Critical Analysis: Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) versus salesforce.com (OTCMKTS:CRM)

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) and Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for salesforce.com and Astea International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com 2 3 33 2 2.88 Astea International 0 0 0 0 N/A

salesforce.com currently has a consensus price target of $241.59, suggesting a potential downside of 0.47%. Given salesforce.com’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe salesforce.com is more favorable than Astea International.

Profitability

This table compares salesforce.com and Astea International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com 12.21% 3.99% 2.59% Astea International -7.77% -6.85% -12.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares salesforce.com and Astea International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com $17.10 billion 12.92 $126.00 million $1.02 237.98 Astea International $27.47 million 1.69 $360,000.00 N/A N/A

salesforce.com has higher revenue and earnings than Astea International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.4% of salesforce.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of salesforce.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.5% of Astea International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

salesforce.com has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astea International has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

salesforce.com beats Astea International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as a field service solution that enables companies to connect agents, dispatchers, and mobile employees through a centralized platform, which helps to schedule and dispatch work, and track and manage jobs in real-time. In addition, the company offers Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer marketing interactions; and Commerce Cloud, which enables companies to enhance engagement, conversion, revenue, and loyalty from their customers. Further, it provides Lightning Platform that offers no-code to pro-code Platform-as-a-Service tools for building, securing, integrating, and managing the business apps; Anypoint Platform enables customers to connect any system, application, data, or device; Quip collaboration platform, which combines documents, spreadsheets, apps, and chat with live CRM data; and Salesforce Customer 360, which enables companies to connect customer data across the various offerings for financial services, healthcare, and government. Additionally, the company offers consulting and implementation services; training services, including instructor-led and online courses; and support and adoption programs. It provides its services through direct sales; and consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Astea International Company Profile

Astea International Inc. develops, markets, and supports service management software solutions worldwide. It offers Astea Alliance, a service management software that addresses the service lifecycle applications, including lead generation, project quotation, service and billing, and asset retirement; and integrates and optimizes business processes for campaigns, call center, depot repair, field service, logistics, projects, and sales and order processing applications. The company also provides FieldCentrix Enterprise suite, a service management solution that runs on various mobile devices; and integrates with customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning applications. In addition, it supports deployments in on-premise, as well as cloud environments by leveraging a multi-tenant architecture; and provides infrastructure tools and services, as well as consulting, implementation, training, and maintenance services. The company's products are used in information technology, medical devices and diagnostic systems, industrial controls and instrumentation, retail/point-of-sale equipment, office automation equipment, imaging systems, fire and security, gaming/leisure equipment, facilities management, and telecommunications, and other related industries with equipment sales and service requirements. Astea International Inc. markets its products through a network of direct and indirect sales and services offices; and distributors consisting of value-added resellers, system integrators, and sales agents, as well as original equipment manufacturing partners. The company was formerly known as Applied System Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Astea International Inc. in 1992. Astea International Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

