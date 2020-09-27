Critical Contrast: Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) vs. Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPN)

Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) and Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cal Dive International and Superior Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A Superior Energy Services -22.22% -565.78% -4.82%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cal Dive International and Superior Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cal Dive International 0 0 0 0 N/A Superior Energy Services 3 0 0 0 1.00

Superior Energy Services has a consensus price target of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 330.89%. Given Superior Energy Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Superior Energy Services is more favorable than Cal Dive International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.5% of Superior Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Cal Dive International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Superior Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Cal Dive International has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Energy Services has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cal Dive International and Superior Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Superior Energy Services $1.43 billion 0.00 -$255.72 million ($2.00) -0.15

Cal Dive International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Superior Energy Services.

Summary

Superior Energy Services beats Cal Dive International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cal Dive International Company Profile

Cal Dive International, Inc. operates as a marine contractor that provides manned diving, pipelay and pipe burial, platform installation and salvage, and light well intervention services to the offshore oil and natural gas industry. It owns a fleet of dive support vessels and construction barges. The company has operations in the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf, the Northeastern United States, Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, Australia, West Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. Cal Dive International, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On March 3, 2015, Cal Dive International, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents downhole drilling tools, including tubulars, such as primary drill pipe strings, landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories, as well as manufactures and rents bottom hole tools comprising stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers; and surfaces, such as temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, such as coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers well containment systems; completion tools and services, including sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; offshore well decommissioning services comprising plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life; and well and sand control, and stimulation services. This segment also produces and sells oil and gas. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

