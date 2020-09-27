Critical Contrast: Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) vs. Data443 Risk Mitigation (NASDAQ:ATDS)

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) and Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and Manhattan Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data443 Risk Mitigation -1,086.16% N/A -264.70% Manhattan Associates 14.15% 57.45% 22.21%

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and Manhattan Associates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data443 Risk Mitigation $1.45 million 1.71 -$610,000.00 N/A N/A Manhattan Associates $617.95 million 9.69 $85.76 million $1.32 71.42

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Data443 Risk Mitigation and Manhattan Associates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A Manhattan Associates 1 1 5 0 2.57

Manhattan Associates has a consensus target price of $110.40, indicating a potential upside of 17.10%. Given Manhattan Associates’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Manhattan Associates is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Volatility and Risk

Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -4.57, indicating that its share price is 557% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. engages in the data security and privacy business. The company offers ClassiDocs, an enterprise software that provides data classification, governance, and discovery solutions across local devices, networks, the cloud, and databases for data that is at rest and in flight; and WordPress GDPR Framework, a data protocol to identify and classify regulated data in the European Union. It also provides ARALOC Board Meeting Management Software, which enables the secure distribution of board materials to board members; DataExpress NonStop, a secure managed file transfer solution for the HPE NonStop platform; and DataExpress Open Platform, a secure managed file transfer solution for open platforms, such as Microsoft Windows, UNIX, Linux, and OSX, as well as sells ArcMail products. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2019. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions. It also provides inventory optimization and planning solutions; maintenance services comprising customer support services and software enhancements; professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; and training and change management services. In addition, the company resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

