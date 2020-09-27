Critical Review: Linde (NYSE:LIN) vs. Beard (NYSE:BRCOQ)

Linde (NYSE:LIN) and Beard (OTCMKTS:BRCOQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Linde and Beard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linde 8.37% 8.27% 4.79% Beard N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Linde and Beard, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Linde 0 5 19 0 2.79 Beard 0 0 0 0 N/A

Linde currently has a consensus price target of $237.12, indicating a potential upside of 1.88%. Given Linde’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Linde is more favorable than Beard.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.9% of Linde shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Linde shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.1% of Beard shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Linde and Beard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linde $28.23 billion 4.33 $2.29 billion $7.34 31.71 Beard N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Linde has higher revenue and earnings than Beard.

Volatility & Risk

Linde has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beard has a beta of -6.83, meaning that its stock price is 783% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Linde beats Beard on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants. In addition, the company supplies wear-resistant and high-temperature corrosion-resistant metallic and ceramic coatings and powders for aircraft, energy, printing, primary metals, petrochemical, textile, and other industries; and manufactures a line of electric arc, plasma and wire spray, and high-velocity oxy-fuel equipment. It serves healthcare, petroleum refining, manufacturing, food, beverage carbonation, fiber-optics, steel making, aerospace, chemicals, and water treatment industries. Linde plc was founded in 1879 and is based in Guildford, the United Kingdom.

About Beard

The Beard Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in carbon dioxide, oil and gas, coal reclamation, and e-commerce businesses in the United States. The company's Carbon Dioxide segment produces and sells carbon dioxide gas in Colorado and New Mexico. Its Oil and Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. This segment owns non-operated working interests or overriding royalty interests in producing wells in Colorado and Wyoming; and undeveloped oil and gas leases in such states and in Mississippi. The company's Coal Reclamation segment operates coal fines reclamation facilities; and provides slurry pond core drilling services, fine coal laboratory analytical services, and consulting services. Its e-Commerce segment holds Voucher patent that is offered under royalty basis. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On October 12, 2012, The Beard Company, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Oklahoma. Beard Co. is in liquidation.

