Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years.

NYSE CRT opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 89.06% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The business had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

