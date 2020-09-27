Cryptaur (CPT) One Day Volume Hits $327.00

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. Cryptaur has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $327.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cryptaur Profile

CPT is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,910,321,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

