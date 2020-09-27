Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading 46.1% Lower Over Last Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000713 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $209,448.36 and approximately $305.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 46.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00448123 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00022031 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00013057 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009005 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009759 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000272 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 84.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.