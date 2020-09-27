CryptoFranc (XCHF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,670.00

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoFranc token can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00010143 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, Ethfinex and Bitfinex. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $5.16 million and $4,670.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043158 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $526.96 or 0.04894682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009296 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00058252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00034190 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002180 BTC.

CryptoFranc Token Profile

XCHF is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 4,726,000 tokens. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch

CryptoFranc Token Trading

CryptoFranc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, IDEX, Ethfinex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.