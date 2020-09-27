CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Lifted to “Overweight” at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $92.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CSX from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities cut their target price on CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.28.

CSX stock opened at $78.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.03 and a 200-day moving average of $68.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CSX will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

In related news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

