Curve DAO Token (CRV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $59.71 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00010258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $69.90 million and $59.71 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043158 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $526.96 or 0.04894682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009296 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00058252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00034190 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

CRV is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,334,287,245 coins and its circulating supply is 63,290,845 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

