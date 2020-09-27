Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €40.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €44.33 ($52.16).

DAI stock opened at €44.19 ($51.98) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75. Daimler has a 12 month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12 month high of €54.50 ($64.12). The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -158.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.35.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

