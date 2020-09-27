DAOBet Trading 38.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DAOBet has traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOBet has a market cap of $2.34 million and $61,083.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,746.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.53 or 0.02061375 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.91 or 0.00641210 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00012337 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000557 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000108 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog

Buying and Selling DAOBet

DAOBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.