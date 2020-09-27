Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.65-0.75 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $97.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $124.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.21. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.48.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.