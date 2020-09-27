Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.685 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Darden Restaurants also updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.65-0.75 EPS.

NYSE:DRI opened at $97.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $124.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.21.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.48.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

