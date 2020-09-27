Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $354.75 Million

Equities analysts predict that Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) will announce sales of $354.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $350.60 million to $358.90 million. Daseke reported sales of $450.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.15 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a positive return on equity of 47.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DSKE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Daseke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Daseke from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Daseke by 15.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 44,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Daseke by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 24,563 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $956,000. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSKE stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.39. 219,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,732. Daseke has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $7.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.33.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

