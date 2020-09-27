Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Receives $210.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 12,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,260,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.86, for a total value of $97,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,212,288.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,032 shares of company stock worth $7,468,150. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $67,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,584.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.21. 253,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,235. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $225.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.68. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $283.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.52 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 26.64%. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

