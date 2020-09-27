DEEX Price Up 31.6% Over Last Week (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $403,739.13 and $457.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEEX has traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002522 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001469 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000388 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000754 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001202 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DEEX is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange

DEEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

