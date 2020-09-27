Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €7.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Nord/LB set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.41 ($7.54).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

DBK stock opened at €6.77 ($7.97) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.30. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a 12-month high of €18.49 ($21.75).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.