Deutsche Bank Upgrades Nike (NYSE:NKE) to Buy

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $151.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $107.00.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Nike from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Nike from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nike from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.60.

Nike stock opened at $124.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.79 billion, a PE ratio of 78.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nike has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $130.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.39 and a 200 day moving average of $96.03.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nike will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $2,850,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 383,962 shares of company stock valued at $44,798,612. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 668.9% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

