Deutsche Bank Upgrades Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $500.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $400.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLA. New Street Research cut Tesla from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tesla from $196.80 to $331.60 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 31st. Cowen upgraded Tesla from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Tesla from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.53.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $407.34 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $44.86 and a 12 month high of $502.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $390.43 and a 200-day moving average of $232.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $377.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,060.78, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total transaction of $378,362.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,527,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.78, for a total value of $418,734.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,422 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,139.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,404 shares of company stock worth $69,328,343. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Tesla by 6.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,470,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 25.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Tesla by 243.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Tesla by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Tesla by 76.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.