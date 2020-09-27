Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €5.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.44 ($6.40) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €5.85 ($6.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €7.10 ($8.35).

Shares of LHA stock opened at €7.05 ($8.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.78. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a one year high of €17.95 ($21.12).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

