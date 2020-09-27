Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €5.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.44 ($6.40) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €5.85 ($6.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €7.10 ($8.35).

Shares of LHA stock opened at €7.05 ($8.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.78. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a one year high of €17.95 ($21.12).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

