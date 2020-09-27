Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €6.00 by Independent Research

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group set a €5.85 ($6.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.10 ($8.35).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €7.05 ($8.29) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a 52-week high of €17.95 ($21.12). The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.78.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.