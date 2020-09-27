Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €6.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group set a €5.85 ($6.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.10 ($8.35).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €7.05 ($8.29) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a 52-week high of €17.95 ($21.12). The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.78.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.