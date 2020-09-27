Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.42 ($47.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.51 ($47.66) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €39.86 ($46.89).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €38.17 ($44.91) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €38.17 and its 200-day moving average is €30.85. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

