Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €17.70 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DTE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.75 ($22.05).

DTE stock opened at €14.19 ($16.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.04. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

