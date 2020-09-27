DeVault Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $43.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last week, DeVault has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeVault has a total market cap of $179,148.35 and approximately $43.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeVault alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002519 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001521 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000390 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000750 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001174 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About DeVault

DeVault (CRYPTO:DVT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 330,356,508 coins and its circulating supply is 287,787,899 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc . The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.