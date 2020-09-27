Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Receives $16.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 30.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.82. 6,859,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,621,611. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.26.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

