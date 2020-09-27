Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.04.

Several analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

In other Dicks Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,671.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 6,873 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $399,390.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,716,762.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 454,987 shares of company stock worth $24,619,863 in the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,196 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,267 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 146,457 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,373. Dicks Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

