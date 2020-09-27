Digital Fantasy Sports Trading Down 24% Over Last Week (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. Over the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043043 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $499.37 or 0.04652146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009327 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033631 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Profile

DFS is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

